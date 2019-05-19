Naidu meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses post-poll scenario

As polling for the Lok Sabha election ends today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.
The meeting, which is seen as an effort towards forming an alternative government at the Centre if the BJP does not get enough numbers to retain power, lasted for forty-five minutes.
Earlier in the day, Naidu also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at his residence.
Naidu on Saturday had held discussions with the leaders of parties opposed to the BJP. He met Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.
Naidu also met CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav. He had flown to Lucknow for meeting the grand alliance leaders.
