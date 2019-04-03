One rescued, two stuck inside septic tank in Chembur

One person has been rescued while a woman and a child are still stuck inside an underground septic tank they fell into at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colony in Chembur on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The accident occurred when a truck hit the slab covering the tank. Soon after receiving the report, police rushed to the spot.
A rescue operation is currently underway.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
