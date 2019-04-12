A recent study on patients has shown that a stunning one-third of the patients use complementary and alternative medicines like meditation, yoga, acupuncture, herbal medicine, and supplements.

The findings published in the journal JAMA Oncology found that herbal supplements were the most common alternative and chiropractic, or osteopathic manipulation, was the second most common alternative.

Referring to the finding that 29 per cent of people who use complementary and alternative did not tell their physicians, Dr Nina Sanford, said, "Younger patients and women are more likely to use complementary and alternative medicines. However, I would have thought more people would tell their doctors,"

Many survey respondents said they did not say anything because their doctors did not ask, or they did not think their doctors needed to know. Dr Sanford and other specialists agree this is concerning, especially in the case of herbal supplements.

"You don't know what's in them," Dr Sanford said. "Some of these supplements are kind of a mishmash of different things. Unless we know what's in them, I would recommend patients avoid using them during because there's likely not data on certain supplements, which could interfere with treatment. With specifically, there is concern that very high levels of antioxidants could make less effective."

Dr David Gerber, a lung specialist and a Professor of Internal and Population and Data Sciences, said, "Physicians need to know if their patients use herbal supplements because they can completely throw off treatments."

"They may interact with the medicines we're giving them, and through that interaction, it could alter the level of the medicine in the patient," he said. "If the levels get too high, then toxicities increase, and if the levels get too low, the efficacy would drop."

Nancy Myers, a 47-year-old cancer patient, wanted to use supplements during her 2015-2017 cancer treatments, but she ran it by her doctors first.

"I would ask the physician, 'Could I?' and everyone said, 'No, we don't know how that interacts with your conventional medicine,' so I respected that," Myers said. Only after treatment did she start taking turmeric, omega-3, vitamin D, and vitamin B6.

"I have plenty of friends in this cancer journey who I've met who take supplements. A lady I met recently takes 75 supplements a day. It takes her two hours to package her supplements every week," she said.

Myers said every person in her cancer support group uses some kind of In addition to supplements, she practices and yoga with guidance from a app.

"It's what we can control. We can't control whole cancer," she said. "It helps because it takes your mind off just thinking about it."

She said she knows of some people with cancer who use only - and no traditional medical treatments.

Dr Sanford said this is a dangerous approach that could be fatal. The most famous case of this was founder Steve Jobs, who reportedly used special diets, acupuncture, and other alternatives after receiving a diagnosis of He turned to late in his battle with cancer and died in 2011.

While doctors are highly cautious about the use of herbs and other supplements during treatment, they are much more open to and yoga as practices that can help patients cope with the of a cancer diagnosis and the stress of chemotherapy, radiation, and

"We strongly advise patients to stay active and engage in exercise during treatment. A common side effect of radiation is I let the patients know that the patients who feel the most are the ones who are the most sedentary and that those who are doing exercise are the ones who frequently have the most energy," said Dr Sanford.

Belindy Sarembock, 53, of Dallas, said she practised yoga during her treatments for She started the classes with skepticism and quickly became convinced of the benefits.

"I was one who would have laughed at yoga before breast cancer, but now it just helps me so much. It's just so relaxing, I just feel so good after I leave. It's just so peaceful. For your body, I can't think of anything better than that," she said.

She said she had neuropathy or nerve damage from chemotherapy, and yoga almost immediately took the away.

"I couldn't get onto my toes. After the second time of going to yoga, I was able to go onto my toes. I wish I would have known about the yoga earlier. It was just such a benefit and helped me so much. I highly recommend it to anyone," she said.

