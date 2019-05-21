Online train ticket discovery and booking app Confirmtkt crosses 10 lakh booking

Marking a major landmark in its ongoing success story, Confirmtkt, the Bangalore-based and booking engine, has announced the completion of 10 lakh bookings annually. Bookings which is worth Rs 100 crore in a year. Accounting for 15.591 per cent and 11.886 per cent of the total bookings respectively, and have topped the list of states using Confirmtkt's app. A large chunk of bookings is also from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and

Confirmtkt, which introduced the train booking feature in March 2018 post its pivot from an information only platform to a transactional platform. What makes this milestone even more significant is that has crossed 1 million bookings in the first year of launch and the figure is expected to reach 4 million by the end of 2019.

"With more than 7 million downloads ( and iOS) and 3 million monthly active users across the platforms as of April 2019, we have witnessed excellent growth numbers over the last two years. We have garnered Rs 100 crore in sales with approximate net revenue of more than Rs 4.5 crore (Final numbers would be revealed post the audit and filings). As evident from the numbers, has successfully gained the trust of users and cemented its position in the industry. The latest landmark further reaffirms the credibility earned by our brand over the years," said Dinesh Kumar Kotha, of

"2019 has been a remarkable year so far and we have some big plans for the future. We are looking to make the ticket booking experience more seamless and hassle-free. Be it a first-time user or a non-English user from tier II cities, we will be catering to everyone travelling by trains. We are targeting for INR 400 crores in sales and Rs 18-20 crores in revenues for 2020 along with strong growth in the user base and ticket bookings. By next year, Confirmtkt will emerge as one of India's most preferred platforms for booking train tickets," he added further.

Available in English and 7 different regional languages including Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali Confirmtkt recently added multi-language support to its platform. At present, 8 per cent of Confirmtkt's total booking is done non-English users and this figure is growing at a healthy pace.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)