Columbia Pacific Communities expands its opportunities in India

Pacific Communities, part of the Seattle-based Pacific Group plans to expand its wings into the Indian senior housing market. Embarking on a significant expansion plan in the country, the company plans to set up its first senior living community designed to international standards and practices in Bengaluru.

After the successful acquisition of in 2017, Pacific Communities, today, serves 1600 residential homes in nine communities, which are spread across five cities in south The Community team, with the expertise of the principals in the of America and its partners in India, brings together rich experience in senior housing design, development and management. Communities is committed to providing world-class practices that exceed the expectations of all stakeholders.

"With our time tested expertise in planning and executing senior living projects across China, and US, we bring strong legacy with us in India, which holds over 40 years of rich experience. We are positive that our first international community in the landscape will shape our entire presence, globally," said Dan Baty, Founder of Management and Columbia Pacific on the expansion in

"We have had the privilege of and successfully served our residents in the over the last two years. Announcing our first Columbia Pacific Communities' signature property gives me immense joy as we bring a new solution - product, services and medical care to cater to the growing middle class guided by our principals' expertise and the highest international standards," said Mohit Nirula, CEO, speaking about the potential in

brings with it 40 years of rich global expertise and presents an opportunity to be affordable, yet a premium senior living solution in India.

