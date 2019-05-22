Opposition raising questions on EVM as it sees defeat coming: BJP's Ram Madhav

-
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that the Opposition is raising the questions on EVM credibility as they see their imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
"They are seeking excuses for their impending disastrous defeat tomorrow," Ram Madhav told ANI here.
He said, "First they blamed the Election Commission, then EVM. Tomorrow you will see them blaming voters also."
Exuding confidence, he said that the BJP will return to power with even more might. "BJP will emerge as a stronger party tomorrow and will form the government with NDA (at the Centre)," the BJP leader said.
Ram Madhava maintained that the entire country hopes to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister once again. "This hope will come true tomorrow," he said.
Counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats will begin tomorrow. Voting for seven-phased general elections ended on May 19.
Prime Minister Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi, in politically crutial Uttar Pradesh.
