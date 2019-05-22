Chirag didn't vote, Nitish's 40-yr-old son voted for first time: Tejashwi Yadav

Chirag Paswan, son of did not vote in the poll, while Nitish Kumar's 40-year-old son cast his vote for the first time in the just concluded Parliamentary polls, said on Wednesday, while responding to criticism that he did not cast his vote.

sees some 'conspiracy' behind not casting his vote. He also claimed that family members of those leaders, who are raising fingers on him for not casting his vote, have not cast their own vote.

" should see in his own family that even had not voted. Nitish Kumar, who is raising questions and criticising me, should see that his elder son, who is almost 40 years old, voted for the first time," said Yadav.

"My elder sister came from to cast her vote but her name was not in the voter list though she had voted for several times in the past," he said.

"It is a festival of democracy and we have always participated in it. We wanted to participate in it but there is some conspiracy behind it," said Yadav.

Bihar's former Deputy Yadav also alleged that the (EC) was acting at the behest of the BJP.

"The is simply acting at the behest of the BJP. We have seen how agencies like CBI, ED, and have acted for the BJP government," he said.

Tejashwi failed to cast his vote in on May 19 though other members of his family like mother Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Pataliputra and brother Tej Pratap Yadav, exercised their right to franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)