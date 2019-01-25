Our own has been recognised and honoured: Rahul after Pranab Mukherjee chosen for Bharat Ratna

on Friday congratulated former on being chosen for the highest civilian award, Bharat

Rahul said that his party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service and nation building of one of their own, has been recognised and honoured.

"Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna! The Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service & nation building of one of our own, has been recognised & honoured," wrote on his handle.

Congress and former Union told ANI: "It's government's decision. I celebrate the fact that Pranab Da has got the well-deserved award of Bharat I am sure that for others also there are very good reasons. Those contributed to the country's growth and glory being recognised by the country is a welcome sign."

Soon after the announced the award, Mukherjee also expressed gratitude towards the people of

"It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of that I accept this great honour #BharatRatna bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat, that I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them. #CitizenMukherjee," Mukherjee wrote.

Mukherjee's political career spanned about five decades, during which he held various key posts in the Congress as well as in the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)