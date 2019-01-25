BJP's new ally for LS polls is CBI: TMC on raids at BS Hooda's residence

"For 2019, BJP gets new ally CBI", remarked the while reacting to the raids conducted by the central probe agency at the residence of former BS Hooda.

The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residence of Hooda and other officials, in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Haryana, following which, the opposition parties levelled allegations against the BJP that it is using investigative agencies for their own profit.

Earlier in a day, West Bengal took to and criticised the BJP for using "Government agencies as allies".

"So political vendetta continues. BJP and its 'allies' comprising multiple Government agencies harassing all allies of Oppn from to and beyond. From @yadavakhilesh to Behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared? Are they desperate ?" Mamata tweeted.

"One headless agency has now become spineless BJP!" she added without taking the name of any particular probe agency.

"This is a result of political vendetta. I will fight this battle myself. I have complete faith in the judiciary. No one can silence my voice," Hooda said reacting to the raids. A fresh case has also been filed against him.

Echoing similar sentiments, his son and said, "From last five year this government is working with a vendetta. They are targeting us. They are trying to suppress the voice of popular opposition leaders. They tried everything for the last five years but could not find anything. We are not worried and will continue to fight them strongly."

The investigating agency conducted raids in over 20 places including in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, and with respect to the land acquisition irregularities.

