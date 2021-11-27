Over 1.146 mn undocumented refugees returned to Afghanistan this yr: Report

-
As many as 1.146 million undocumented refugees have come back to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, with the majority of them being from Iran.
This is following the emigration of hundreds of thousands of Afghans to bordering and other nations including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Europe, England, the US, and Canada. The emigration ramped up after the Taliban's forceful take of the country, reported Khaama Press.
More than half a million people in Afghanistan have been displaced this year, owing to conflicts and insecurities, says a report by United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM).
As per the report, 667,900 people have been internally displaced between January 1 and November 21 this year. Additionally, an enormous number of immigrants returned back to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries including Iran and Pakistan. The forced immigration happened amid the Taliban's takeover in the country, reported Khaama Press.
Other unconfirmed reports show that, since August 15, the majority of the people in Afghanistan, that is 95 per cent live below the poverty line. Along with rising poverty, Afghanistan's economy is also deteriorating. It has fallen by over 35 per cent since the Taliban regime took over, reported Khaama Press.
After the initiation of the emergency humanitarian evacuation program by western countries, many Afghans including women leaders, journalists, rights activists, attorneys, and judges were helped in fleeing the Taliban-controlled country.
