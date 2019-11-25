JUST IN
'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend

Multi-starrer comedy film 'Pagalpanti'- starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend.

The costing of this film is double of Marjaawan which picked up over Rs 23 crore net in its first weekend, according to Box Office India.

The opening day witnessed a business of Rs 5 crore for 'Pagalpanti' and then the jump on day two was pretty limited. The only hope for the film is if it can repeat the Friday collections on Monday.

The film's first-day collection had surpassed the collection made by Disney's animated film 'Frozen 2' which raked in Rs 3.50 crore on its debut.

The ultimate madness comedy-drama had hit theatres on November 22.

