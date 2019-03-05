Pak issues order against all outfits banned by UN

on Monday issued an order to streamline the process for implementation of sanctions against individuals and organisations banned by the (UNSC), the said.

Dawn reported that The (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019, has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan's (UNSC) Act, 1948, and Paris-based (FATF).

"[From now onwards], all kinds of assets and properties of all [banned] organisations will be in the government's control," was quoted as saying.

"The objective of the [order] is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities," Faisal added.

The order stated that the UN Charter authorises the UNSC to decide measures, "not involving the use of armed force", that governments should implement to give effect to the council's decisions for the maintenance of international peace and security.

"Over the years the sanctions regime of the United Nations Security Council [has] evolved, the noted, adding that a key measure of the UNSC sanctions regime against suspected terrorist individuals or entities is the 'assets freeze' action under which states are required to freeze or seize the assets of designated entities and individuals "as soon as they are designated by the relevant UNSC Sanctions Committee," Faisal said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, directed all provincial governments to "speed up" action against banned organisations during a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of the Plan (NAP).

The decision comes a day after vowed to take resolute action against all extremist and militant organisations operating in the country.

The had in its February 21 meeting "decided to accelerate action against proscribed organisations" and ordered re-imposition of a ban on Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing (FIF).

had on that occasion while emphasising eradication of "militancy and extremism" from society, said the state could not be allowed to "become hostage to extremists".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)