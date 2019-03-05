China to play 'constructive role' in de-escalating Indo-Pak tension

China on Monday said that it would play a constructive role ensuring the de-escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and restabilising peace in the region.
Radio Pakistan quoted Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Lu Kang while addressing a press briefing in Beijing that China welcomes all positive efforts taken towards facilitating peace talks between India and Pakistan and promoting peace.
Kang added that China hopes that both India and Pakistan are friendly neighbours and would resolve their issue through dialogue. Beijing has further been in close communication with India and Pakistan in order to promote regional peace and stability, the spokesperson added.
The tension between the two neighbours heightened following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group. The attack targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.
A day after India carried out air strikes on a JeM training camp (February 26) in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on February 27, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down.
On the same day, India also claimed it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane.
The previous week, India gave dossiers to Pakistan over the Pulwama attack after Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to act against JeM if "actionable evidence" was provided.
On Monday, government sources claimed that the dossiers "contain no actionable evidence" on the basis of which Pakistan could take action against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or its chief Masood Azhar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU