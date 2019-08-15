JUST IN
UNSC likely to hold session on J&K on Aug 16 after China's request
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to 'respect' the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati sector. Photo: PTI
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

He was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, over the alleged incidents.

This development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after former's action to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and remove provisions in Article 370, which gave special status to people of the state.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement. However, Pakistan has regularly violated ceasefire along the LoC.  
