Pakistan expresses 'deep concern' over space debris created by ASAT test by India

on Monday expressed "deep concern" over the threats resulting from generated by the recently conducted (ASAT) test by

"The reports that some of the created by this test has been pushed above the apogee of the (ISS), increasing the risk of collision are deeply worrying," (FO) said in a statement.

It said that, as such, this test should be "a matter of grave concern" for the international community not only in terms of generation of but also because of its ramifications for long term sustainability of peaceful space activities

" remains a strong proponent of non-militarisation of We will continue to work with like-minded countries to address gaps in the international legal regime governing the exploration and use of with a view to ensuring that no one threatens peaceful activities and applications of for socio-economic development," the statement added.

It would also be amiss to ignore the military dimension of such actions and its implications on the global and regional peace, stability and security, the statement said.

The statement further warned that in the absence of strong legal instruments, other states could also follow suit by demonstrating such capabilities.

On March 27, successfully tested an by shooting down its own that was on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 kilometres from the earth's surface.

Making the announcement about the test, said that India's feat is only for its own defence needs and not for use against any country.

Modi had also assured the international community that this test does not violate any international treaties or law and that remains committed against the arms race in space.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)