India, Russia review implementation of decisions taken at bilateral summit

During a high-level meeting, India and Russia reviewed the implementation of decisions taken at 19th annual bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi in October last year.
The review meeting took place during the official visit of Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Russia on April 1-2, 2019. He met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) Igor Morgulov for Foreign Office Consultations.
They discussed preparations for the forthcoming high-level meetings including India's participation in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, which is slated for September 2019.
"During discussions with DFM Igor Morgulov, the talks covered preparations for the next bilateral summit, cooperation in the formats of SCO, RIC and other bodies. There were wide-ranging discussions on the evolving situation in Afghanistan," read a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Foreign Secretary Gokhale also met DFM Sergey Ryabkov and the two held discussions covering the regional and international issues including those relating to disarmament and non-proliferation, and co-operation between India and Russia at various multilateral fora.
The Foreign Secretary called on Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Far East Federal District, Yury Trutnev.
"Foreign Secretary's meetings were in-depth and productive, characteristic of the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," further said the statement.
"The meetings resulted in enhanced mutual convergence and coordination of views on all major regional and international issues in the spirit of long-standing and time-tested friendship between India and Russia," read the press release.
