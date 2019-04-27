Papua New Guinea achieves ODI status

Papua New Guinea (PNG) achieved their ODI status and a place in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 after recording a comprehensive victory against already-qualified Oman in the World Cricket League Division 2.
PNG needed to beat Oman and hope for the other results in the tournament to go their way in order to achieve the ODI status. The team was able to achieve its target with a 145-run victory over Oman, International Cricket Council (ICC) reported on Friday.
Canada were also in with a chance to make it to the top four and achieve the ODI status, but they needed to restrict the US to under 212 runs in their run-chase. But in a tense finish, the US managed to score 215-9. Canada were able to win the match against the US by 40 runs but they were knocked out on the basis of net run rate.
Namibia also made it to the top-four spot as they defeated Hong Kong by 151 runs. With the team's win, the group stage came to an end.
PNG and Namibia will join Oman, the US, Scotland, Nepal and the UAE in the ICC CWC League 2.
The teams will play 36 ODIs each over a time span of two-and-a-half-years in the run-up to the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
