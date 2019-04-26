Junior Girls National Football C'ships: Jharkhand, Haryana enter semifinals

and made their way into the semifinals of 2019-20 with convincing wins over last year's finalists and respectively at the in on Friday.

Sumati Kumar continued her free-scoring run, grabbing a brace in Jharkhand's 4-0 triumph against while played a starring role in her team's 4-0 win over

Jharkhand, who came into the quarterfinal on the back of scoring whopping 31 goals in their two group stage games, got the dream start against three-time champions as they opened the scoring in the second minute through Kuwari Indwar. The fans were still settling into their seats as Kuwari immaculately controlled a low cross from the left flank before shooting it past the opposing

The match became an open encounter from the start with Manipur fashioning chances through L. Kipgen and Shilky Devi midway through the first half but the keeper Sandhya Toppo was up to the task and made the saves. Manipur continued their search for the leveller but saw themselves fall further behind as scored her 14th goal in three matches.

In the 29th minute, intercepted a ball in the middle of the park and played in Sumati, who slammed an unstoppable shot in the bottom corner. At the of half time, Manipur was inches away from scoring but Priyangka Devi's free-kick hit the crossbar and went out of play.

Three minutes into the second half, Oraon made it three for with a viciously swerving shot from long range that left the with no chance. Manipur desperately searched for a foothold in the game but could not get past centre-halves and In the 87th minute, Sumati put the final nail in the coffin with another composed finish as she rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home to complete a 4-0 win.

Contrary to the first quarterfinal, the second one started off in a cagey manner as both sides threw punches but did not land a striking blow in the first quarter of the match. Both goalkeepers were tested a couple of times, with Dhana Lakshmi looking confident with her handling and communication.

However, she could do little in the 31st minute as opened the scoring through winger as a cross from the right wing sailed over the defenders and keeper to nestle into the back of the net. Just two minutes later, Haryana came close to doubling their lead as fizzed in a delightful cross which evaded the onrushing strikers.

With the first half coming to a close, Tamil Nadu had two great chances to equalize but were denied at the last moment. In the 35th minute, Priyadharshini S jinked past two defenders and was set to shoot but was denied by a last-ditch sliding challenge. 10 minutes later, Mariyammal S whipped in a free-kick on target from the right but Haryana keeper Anshika dived across and pushed the ball onto the post before the defence scrambled it clear.

Haryana doubled their lead in the 49th minute with a classic set piece goal as Mamta headed the ball home first-time from a corner kick. They could have added a couple in the next six minutes as was denied in a one-on-one situation and then put her shot wide from eight yards out. However, she was not denied in the 64th minute as she raced into the box from the right and placed the ball into the far corner to make it 3-0. In the first minute of added time, she completed her hattrick with a deft finish - completing a fine win 4-0 for Haryana.

The third and fourth quarterfinals will be played on April 27. Odisha will take on Himachal Pradesh, whereas will meet

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)