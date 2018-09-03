Parineeti Chopra looks ethereal on mag cover

Parineeti Chopra, who is already a fitness motivation for many, has left fans stunned with her look in the latest issue of Brides Today magazine.

The 'Ishaqzaade' looked ethereal as she posed in a heavily embellished high-waisted ivory lehenga with subtle mirror work.The look was further accentuated with centre parted hair and smokey eyes. In the still, Parineeti is lying on a couch as she dons a ruby studded diamond necklace and a stack of matching bangles.

She featured in the magazine cover with her 'Namastey Englaand' co-star

Sharing another picture, in which Parineeti leaned against Arjun's back, she wrote, "He was about to fall, caught him just in time. Phew! Baba I know I am your saviour; happy the world finally knows. Thankyou @bridestodayin for spreading the word. @arjunkapoor @falgunishanepeacockindia."

For the cover look of the magazine, Parineeti posed with Arjun wearing a sparkly wine coloured sheer dress, paired with long earrings, a maang tika, smokey eyes and a nude lips. On the other hand, looked suave in a black embroidered blazer over a white shirt with his hair gelled back.

The duo set the big screen on fire in their first movie 'Ishaqzaade', which also marked Arjun's acting debut.

Apart from having an impressive chemistry, the duo also shares a great friendship and is all set to co-star in two upcoming films, 'Namaste England' and Dibakar Banerjee's crime drama, ' '

Parineeti will also be seen in 'Jabaraiya Jodi' opposite her 'Hasse to Phasse' co-star,

