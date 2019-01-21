Parrikar's mind is sharp but physically needs rest: Congress leader

As is recovering from a pancreatic ailment, state's Opposition and MLA Kavlekar said that ailing Parrikar's mind is sharp but physically he needs to take rest.

Speaking to ANI, Kavlekar on Monday said: " Manohar Parrikar's mind is sharp but he needs to take rest. His mind is sharp but physically he is not well. The mind is active and working, he needs rest. He should take rest."

Kavlekar also pointed out that last time had supported the government over the issue of former Parrikar's ill-health by agreeing to bring down the last budget session from 22 days to four days.

For long, has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state, claiming that and inability to attend office was taking a toll on administration and governance.

Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since February 2018.

