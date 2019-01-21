Rajasthan govt decides to reverse Atal Seva Kendra as Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra

said that the has decided to reverse the Atal Seva Kendra (seva kendras at village panchayat and level) as Seva Kendra, the original name.

Owing to the High Court order on January 19, Gehlot told ANI: "We wanted to name it Atal Seva Kendra but on High Court's order it will be named Seva Kendra."

has nearly 10,000 Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras at village panchayat and levels which provide to rural people. It also has 33 Atal Suvidha Kendras at the district level.

In 2014, former Rajasthan government had renamed the kendras to honour former late on The renaming was seen as the Raje's tribute to the BJP veteran but the decision had invited flak and was challenged in the court.

The plea against the then BJP-led government's move was filed in 2015 by Sanyam Lodha, who had reportedly termed the decision unlawful and disrespectful to former late Rajiv Gandhi, also a Bharat Ratna recipient.

Holding the government's December 28, 2014, order as void, the bench of Justice M N Bhandari directed the to ensure that such matters do not arise again.

