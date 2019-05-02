Part of Charminar falls down, no casualties

-
A small part from one of the pillars of the 400-year-old Charminar fell down on Wednesday night. The historical structure made of limestone was being renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the last few months.
No casualties have been reported.
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) had adopted Charminar under the Swachh Iconic Places Projects of India last year. This was done under a special drive as part of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and NTPC have earlier signed an MoU for the development and beautification work under 'Charminar Pedestrianization Project' in Hyderabad.
