Part of Charminar falls down, no casualties

A small part from one of the pillars of the 400-year-old fell down on Wednesday night. The historical structure made of limestone was being renovated by the Archaeological Survey of (ASI) over the last few months.

No casualties have been reported.

The Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) had adopted under the Swachh Iconic Places Projects of last year. This was done under a special drive as part of the

The Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and NTPC have earlier signed an MoU for the development and beautification work under ' Pedestrianization Project' in

