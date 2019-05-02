JUST IN
Business Standard

Bihar: Naxals torch 4 vehicles engaged in road construction

ANI  |  General News 

Naxals on Thursday torched four vehicles engaged in road construction work in Barachatti area of Gaya district, officials said.

This comes a day after 15 police personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites in Gadchroli in Maharashtra.

A private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen who were part of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver, was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on Wednesday afternoon.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 10:09 IST

