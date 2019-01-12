Parties coming together for the sake of power: Shah attacks' Mahagathbandhan

on Saturday said at a time when people can form a grand alliance for the sake of power, his party is ready to fight even for 50 per cent seats under the leadership of

Slamming the grand alliance of opposition parties, including the newly formed alliance between the and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shah said: "Those who are willing to form a grand alliance for the sake of power can come together as BJP is ready to fight even for 50 percent under the leadership of "

Shah, while addressing the BJP Convention in Ramlila Maidan, said of family, caste, and appeasement were the three ulcers that have lent support to "Due to these ulcers, people were not getting their dues, right opportunities were taken away from the deserving ones and real development was getting hampered," he claimed.

"Since 2014, it was under the leadership of Modi ji that our country is getting ahead on the road of development as he has been putting immense efforts to free the nation from the 'three ulcers' spread by Congress," he added.

With regards to the recent Assembly elections held in five states, Shah said that although the BJP was unable to form the government in Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the party's roots are still prevalent in these states.

Shah further said that the BJP has given a common platform to various small parties and organisations who have shown faith in the party and are eager to lend support for the 2019 elections.

"If we have blessings of 22 crore people then no alliance can defeat the BJP. Small parties are joining us and we have given a common platform to various organisations to come together. They all are ready to give their support in favour of BJP," Shah asserted.

"BJP will fight 2019 for country's security, development, and pride," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)