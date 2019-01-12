West Bengal CM welcomes SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Hailing the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Minister on Saturday said that the country's "people and great institutions must strive to remain independent in the true sense of the word."

Hours after once (SP) and (BSP)-decided to join hands for the coming elections, Minister Banerjee said: "Let us cherish the idea of India, for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives. Our people and our great institutions must strive to remain independent in the true sense of the word."

In a significant political development, SP and BSP on Saturday announced their tie-up in for the coming according to which they will contest on 38 seats each, while on the four seats they have decided not to put up their candidates. The seats allocation will be done later.

SP and BSP said at a press conference in that they would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, which are currently represented by and (UPA) They have also left two seats, out of a total of 80, for smaller allies.

and former Deputy also commented on the alliance, saying that "the defeat of the BJP in the coming election has commenced from and " Yadav's RJD heads 'Mahagathbandhan' against the BJP in

Chief Minister also hailed the SP-BSP alliance. "Today there is a need of alliances in the entire country. BJP got only 31 per cent votes in 2014 elections and claimed to have the people's mandate. This happened due to split in votes."

However, BJP's said that the SP and the BSP came together "to save their own political ground." "These parties have accused each other of murder in the past. Anyway, it is their choice. We are confident that even if all the parties come together, we will still win," said Trivedi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)