Budget 2019: Parliament echoes with urdu couplet, quote from arthshastra
Pension benefit to be extended to around 3 crore retail traders, shopkeepers under PMKYM scheme

ANI  |  General News 

Under Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Mandand scheme, pension benefit will be extended to around three crore retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than 1.5 crores.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lower House of Parliament on Friday, said: "Pension benefit to be extended to around 3 crore retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than 1.5 crores under Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan Scheme."

"Rs 350 crore allocated for 2 per cent interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on fresh or incremental loans," she added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2019-20.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 11:53 IST

