India to strengthen corporate bond market: Sitharaman

India will undertake multiple measures to deepen the corporate bond market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

There is also a proposal to increase minimum public shareholding in companies to 35 per cent from 25 per cent, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament.

"We will work to make a platform for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations to raise capital as equity, debt or units like mutual funds," said Sitharaman.

The government is contemplating organising an annual global meet to get all three sets of global players: industrialists, corporate leaders, corporate sovereign and venture funds, she said.

