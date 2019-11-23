Players with Indian passports in I-League have future in national team, says Igor Stimac

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the 13th edition of the I-League on Friday, Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac said that the players with Indian passport would have a future in the national team.

"The players need to know that each player in the league with an Indian passport is one of the possible future candidates for the national team. It's up to them -- how they perform for their respective teams, how they present themselves and how many points they win for their clubs," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

"I am very excited about the upcoming games in the I-League. I came here (at the launch) to send a good and positive message to everyone involved in the competition. I will keep coming to watch the matches whenever I can," he added.The head coach also mentioned how most of the players in the Blue Tigers unit came through the ranks in the I-League and offered his assurance that he will support the players as much as he can."Most players in the Indian senior national team came through the I-League. I look forward to seeing the players in action and supporting them in what they do as much as possible. I want to assure them that they should not feel lonely or forgotten because they have great importance for Indian football and its future," Stimac said.

The I-League 2019-20 begins on November 30, as Aizawl FC host Mohun Bagan at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. All the matches will be broadcast on DSport.

