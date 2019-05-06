Plot to assassinate PM Modi by disqualified SP candidate outrageous: BJP

The BJP on Monday expressed dismay at the "outrageous" statement made by disqualified SP candidate from Tej Bahadur Yadav, who allegedly hatched a plot to kill in exchange for Rs 50 lakh.

"We are stunned by the statements of disqualified SP candidate from Varanasi, Tej We can see on television how he is telling the people that he is willing to plot the murder of PM for a sum of Rs 50 crore. The fact that he was sought to be drafted by the as a candidate from Varanasi, it really stuns us," GVL told media here.

"Parties like in the past have supported urban naxals who, in a similar way, hatched a plot to assassinate the In the charge sheet filed in the Bhima Koregaon case in a Pune court, the plot to assassinate PM Modi was clearly elaborated," he added.

"We expect all those who believe in democracy and all right-thinking people to strongly to condemn this act," Rao contended.

Yadav, a former BSF constable, came into limelight in January 2017 after he posted four videos on about at his camp along the Indo- border in

The SP had fielded Yadav as its candidate against Modi on April 29. Prior to that, he was in the fray as an

The candidature of Yadav, a former BSF constable, was rejected on Wednesday after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

The fifth phase of polling stands completed as of May 6. Two phases now remain on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

