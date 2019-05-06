Moderate to brisk polling in fifth phase of LS elections

Moderate to brisk polling was recorded on Monday in 51 constituencies spread across seven states in the fifth phase of elections, with leading the tally.

The fate of several key leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Home Rajnath Singh, and will be decided in this phase.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in and Madhya Pradesh, five in and four in Jharkhand went to polls in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in

Till late afternoon, a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent was recorded in West Bengal, 60 in Jharkhand, 55 in Madhya Pradesh, 51 in Rajasthan, 45 each in UP and and about 16 in J and K, according to the

In West Bengal, accused supporters of resorting to rigging during polling for the Barrackpore seat and demanded re-election in the entire constituency. candidate was allegedly thrashed by supporters. There were reports of clashes between workers and security personnel in

One person was arrested for damaging an electronic voting machine (EVM) in Chhapra in

This phase is important for in UP since it had won 12 out of the 14 seats in the 2014 The party faced a combined challenge from SP, BSP, and RLD, which had contested separately last time.

Out of the 51 constituencies, BJP had also won 27 seats in 2014 - 12 in Rajasthan, 7 in MP, 4 in Jharkhand, 3 in Bihar, besides the Ladakh seat.

In Amethi, is pitted against BJP nominee who was defeated by the in 2014 elections.

Sonia Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from the Raebareli seat, is contesting against BJP's among other candidates.

BJP's Rajnath Singh, SP-BSP-RLD's Poonam Sinha and Congress' Pramod Krishnam are in the fray from

Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Jayant Sinha, all from BJP, are contesting from Jaipur Rural and Bikaner in and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, respectively.

Also in the fray are from Dhaurahra in UP and BJP's from Saran in Bihar.

In Jharkhand, two former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, the of (Prajatantrik), and of BJP are contesting from the Koderma and Khunti seats respectively.

is locked in a three-cornered contest in Tikamgarh in He is pitted against of Congress and R D Prajapati of SP.

Former railway minister and TMC candidate is fighting against of BJP and Gargi Chatterjee of CPI (M) from Barrackpore in Singh, a four-time TMC MLA, had switched to BJP after Trivedi's nomination from the seat.

Over 8.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballot to decide the fate of 674 candidates across the country. As many as 96,000 polling stations were set up, according to the poll body.

Campaigning for the fifth phase of the elections ended on Saturday evening.

The first four phases of the polls were held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. After the fifth phase, the next two phases are scheduled on May 12 and May 19 respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

