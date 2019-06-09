PM Modi first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after Easter terror attacks

Modi, who will be making a brief stopover in on his way back to from the Maldives, becomes the first foreign to visit the island nation after the deadly terror attack that killed more than 250 people on April 21.

The brief stay in is also a part of the Prime Minister's first overseas visit after assuming office for a second term last month.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the is scheduled to arrive at the in Colombo.

Modi would be given an official welcome ceremony at President's Secretariat here. He will then plant saplings at the President's House and meet in the afternoon.

Later, the will further meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, of Opposition and former and an official delegation of the Tamil National Alliance, a political party that represents the country's Sri Lankan Tamil minority.

At 2 p.m. (local time), Modi will also hold talks with the Indian community in Colombo.

is scheduled to emplane for at 3 p.m. (local time).

On Friday, Sri Lankan High to India, said that the Prime Minister's visit to shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Sunday blasts.

Multiple explosions ripped through Sri Lanka on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Sunday. The explosions rattled three churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing more than 250 people. A local Jihadi group and affiliate, National Thowheeth Jama'ath, claimed responsibility for the devastating attacks which have been widely condemned.

The official visits further indicate the importance attaches to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First'.

