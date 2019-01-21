PM Modi panicking as elections approaching: Congress on EVM committee critics

The on Sunday said that because elections are on the horizon, has started panicking and therefore is criticising the formation of the four-member committee for EVMs.

Speaking to the media, PL said: "As elections are approaching, Modi is panicking and is in anxiety and doesn't know what to say. We have objections with EVMs and we have informed the election commission about the same".

"We want that vote should be done on ballot papers. Ballot paper should be used for voting instead of EVMs," added.

on Saturday said that a four-member committee had been formed to clarify opposition parties' stand on EVMs in view of the upcoming elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, SP Akhilesh Yadav, BSP Satish Mishra, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are the members of this committee.

Speaking on the party's poll preparedness, said that like all other political parties, Congress is also holding discussions and formulating strategies for the forthcoming polls.

"All the frontal organisations, departments, etc, are holding discussions over plans and strategies for the upcoming elections," Punia said.

He also said that Congress might be visiting Raipur on January 28 for meetings in the state.

