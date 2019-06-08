PM Modi performs puja at Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur

offered prayers at in here on Saturday.

Following the norms, he was clad in a white 'mundu' for the rituals.

Temple priests welcomed him to the holy abode and helped him perform the puja. remained in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for some time and offered prayer to the deity.

Thereafter, he performed 'thulabharam' - an act of weighing oneself against a particular article, ranging from flowers to eatables, and donating it.

was weighed against lotus flowers, while he also donated other

People thronged the temple in large numbers to have a glimpse of the Devotees and other people were seen standing on both the sides of the path inside the premises leading to the core of the temple. 'Modi-Modi' chants were heard as the leader made his way.

Governor P Sathasivam and Union were also present.

is expected to address BJP workers for the first time in after his astounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

will later proceed for his visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to be in

The foreign engagements will be the first to be undertaken by him after coming back to power for a second term.

Modi's visit to comes at a time when is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in the state.

In the recently concluded polls, the Congress-led bagged 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala while the BJP drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)