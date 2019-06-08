JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Chrissy Teigen remarries John Legend in 'Four Weddings' style
Business Standard

15 monkeys die due to heat stroke, water scarcity in MP forest

ANI  |  General News 

Around 15 monkeys died possibly due to heatstroke in Joshi Baba forest range in Bagli, Dewas. The group met the tragic fate as another group of monkeys allegedly controlled the nearby water source and didn't allow the group to access it.

Forest officials have even admitted burning the decomposing carcasses of some monkeys fearing that they might have died of some infection.

"The bodies were decomposing; we have to take all precautions. We have burnt few carcasses," said District Forest Official, PN Mishra.

"The nearby water source is controlled by another group of monkeys that didn't let this group of monkey's access water, which might have resulted in their death," said Mishra.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 11:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU