PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka after Maldives: Sirisena

will pay an official visit to after completing his bilateral engagements in the early next month, Sri Lankan said on Friday.

" Modi will be visiting after covering the Modi's visit is very important to us. We are neighbours and friends. This relationship between and dates back to over 2,600 years. We are eagerly awaiting his arrival. It is a great honour for the people of Sri Lanka," he told reporters here after meeting his meeting with Modi at the Hyderbad House.

was here to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the

Modi is likely to travel to the on June 7-8 for his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources had said on Monday. The is yet to confirm the date.

"It is with great pleasure that I participated in the swearing-in ceremony. We convey our best wishes to the people of and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)