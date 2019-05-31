PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka after Maldives: Sirisena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka after completing his bilateral engagements in the Maldives early next month, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday.
"Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Sri Lanka after covering the Maldives. Prime Minister Modi's visit is very important to us. We are neighbours and friends. This relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back to over 2,600 years. We are eagerly awaiting his arrival. It is a great honour for the people of Sri Lanka," he told reporters here after meeting his meeting with Modi at the Hyderbad House.
Sirisena was here to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Modi is likely to travel to the Maldives on June 7-8 for his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources had said on Monday. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the date.
"It is with great pleasure that I participated in the swearing-in ceremony. We convey our best wishes to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
