PM to meet secretaries of all ministries today

ANI  |  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet secretaries of all ministries on Monday, sources said.

This will be the Prime Minister's first such interaction with senior bureaucrats of all departments after taking charge of the government for the second consecutive term.

On Sunday, Modi had returned from his two-nation tour of the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister also went to Andhra Pradesh and visited Tirumala temple to offer prayers.

On May 25, Modi had interacted with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staff and said he wants to make the PMO "efficient" rather than "effective."

During the interaction, Modi had said, "My thoughts are to make the PMO efficient rather than effective, as the efficiency speeds up the work process and improves the quality.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 14:05 IST

