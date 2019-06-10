PM to meet secretaries of all ministries today

will meet secretaries of all ministries on Monday, sources said.

This will be the Prime Minister's first such interaction with senior bureaucrats of all departments after taking charge of the government for the second consecutive term.

On Sunday, had returned from his two-nation tour of the and

also went to and visited to offer prayers.

On May 25, had interacted with the (PMO) staff and said he wants to make the PMO "efficient" rather than "effective."

During the interaction, Modi had said, "My thoughts are to make the PMO efficient rather than effective, as the efficiency speeds up the work process and improves the quality.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)