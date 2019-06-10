3 killed, 4 injured in accident at Yamuna Expressway

JUST IN
ANI 

At least three people were killed while four others were injured after a high-speed car rammed into another four-wheeler and a bike on the Yamuna Expressway here on Monday.

The incident happened on the Noida-Agra stretch when a high-speed car hit a motorcycle and another car, which had taken a halt, officials said.

The four injured persons include a woman. After rushing to the spot, cops shifted all of them to a nearby hospital for medical assistance and care.

The police have arrested the driver of the high-speed car along with three other people.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 13:41 IST

