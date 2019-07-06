PMK announces Anbumani Ramadoss as their Rajya Sabha candidate

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Saturday announced Anbumani Ramadoss as their candidate for Rajya Sabha election.

Ramadoss is a former MP and former Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The seat has been given to PMK as a part of seat sharing deal between the NDA allies -- AIADMK and PMK.

The polls for the six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on July 18.

