Karnataka: Have faith in Cong MLAs; they will stay and support us, says Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that he has faith in the Congress MLAs who want to leave and that they will stay and support the grand old party.

Speaking to media, Kharge said, "Many of the MLAs who want to leave Congress have been associated with the party for a long time. I have faith that they will stay with us and support the party."

"I am going to Bengaluru. I will make further comments after looking at the ground situation there," Kharge said.

Kharge's comments came in the wake of as many as 14 Congress-JDS MLAs resigning from their posts earlier today.

The dissident MLAs belonging to Congress and JD-S coalition were being flown to Goa. BC Patil, one of the Congress MLAs who resigned on Saturday, told reporters that the legislators from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)-JDS were being taken to Goa. "MLAs are flying to Goa on a special flight," he had said.

