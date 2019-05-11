JUST IN
Polling official posted in south Mumbai passes away

ANI  |  General News 

A polling official who was posted in Sewari area in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency passed away on Saturday.

Mumbai collector Shivajirao Jondhale said: "We would have given leave if she has asked for. She was dropped to the railway station in a taxi arranged by the polling officials."

"A proposal for issuing Rs 15 lakh aid to the family of the deceased will be sent to the Election Commission," he said.

Priti Durve complained of ill health while being on duty and expressed her wish to return home.

When she boarded the train, she started vomiting and later was admitted to a hospital.

Maharashtra, where 48 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, witnessed polling starting from April 11 till April 29.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 23:17 IST

