Rahul Gandhi is being seen as a promising leader, says Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said the people's perception about Rahul Gandhi has undergone a sea change.
"People's perception about Rahul ji has gone through a major change. He is being seen as a promising leader," said Dikshit in an exclusive conversation with ANI.
She also said that the campaign of the Congress party in Delhi drastically picked up the pace after the roadshow of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
"People's response towards Priyanka ji has been overwhelming. The high turnout of people during her roadshow even amazed us. Our campaign suddenly spiked after the arrival of Priyanka ji and Rahul ji," said the three-time former chief minister.
Resisting from predicting the Lok Sabha result, the octogenarian leader said: "It is a three-sided contest between Congress, AAP, and BJP. But it is only the Congress party which has got an enviable record of bringing development to Delhi during our three terms."
Contesting from North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency, Dikshit expressed concern over the delay in sending slips to the voters in her constituency.
"Voters in my constituency have not received voter slips by now. I have called the officials thrice and they have assured me that the slips will reach in time. Let us hope for the best," said Dikshit.
All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are going to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
