Sheila Dikshit tears into Kejriwal for spreading rumours about her health

Senior on Saturday accused Chief Minister of spreading rumours about her deteriorating health.

Responding to rumours against her on various pages on a social media website, she pulled up at Kejriwal and said: "Brother @ArvindKejriwal, why are you spreading false rumours about my health? If you have no work, then come have at my place. Oversee my health, have and learn to fight an election without spreading rumours."

Following her comment, a verbal battle ensued between the two political heavyweights on the micro-blogging website.

Arvind Kejriwal, however, countered her claims and said: "When did I talk about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect the elderly. May God give you good health and long life."

"When you were going to abroad for your treatment, I came to your house to ask about your health, without you inviting me. Tell me when to come to your home to eat?"

A day before the capital is slated to go to polls, various pages on are spreading rumours that Dikshit has been admitted to a hospital.

They are also alleging that she has given her support to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) North East candidate Dilip Pandey, who is contesting against her in the parliamentary constituency.

An FIR was also filed against an unidentified person by a resident of Krishna Nagar, Narendra Jain, on Saturday after he received a call from the person saying that the was admitted to the hospital.

