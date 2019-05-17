Pompeo not surprised by Putin's view on Mueller report

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, is not "terribly surprised" with Russia President Vladimir Putin's view on Robert Mueller's report.
"Oh goodness, you know very little surprises me with Guy. So no, I can't say I was terribly surprised the President Putin's view on the Mueller report", Sputnik quoted Pompeo as saying on Friday.
This comes a day after Pompeo's visit to Russia. He held talks with Putin and Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
During the meeting, Putin welcomed the probe undertaken by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.
He said that Mueller conducted an "objective" investigation, which proved no Russian interference in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
"We should give (Mueller) credit. In general, he conducted an objective probe and confirmed the absence of any traces and collusion between Russia and the current administration, which we initially characterized as complete nonsense: there was no interference on our part in the elections in the United States at the state level, and could not be," Putin stated.
