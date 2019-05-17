Pompeo not surprised by Putin's view on Mueller report

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, is not "terribly surprised" with Vladimir Putin's view on Robert Mueller's report.

"Oh goodness, you know very little surprises me with Guy. So no, I can't say I was terribly surprised the Putin's view on the Mueller report", Sputnik quoted as saying on Friday.

This comes a day after Pompeo's visit to He held talks with Putin and

During the meeting, Putin welcomed the probe undertaken by US into Russian collusion in the 2016 in the

He said that Mueller conducted an "objective" investigation, which proved no Russian interference in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"We should give (Mueller) credit. In general, he conducted an objective probe and confirmed the absence of any traces and collusion between Russia and the current administration, which we initially characterized as complete nonsense: there was no interference on our part in the elections in the at the state level, and could not be," Putin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)