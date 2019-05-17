Despite security issue, N Korea should be given food: South Korea

Asserting that humanitarian issue should be separated from a security issue, on Friday said North Korea, which is facing severe drought, should be provided food- despite its recent missile launches.

"I think the issue should be reviewed, irrespective of the security issue, from the humanitarian aspect, especially as the same compatriots," quoted Chung Eui-yong, of the presidential National Security Office, as saying.

Meanwhile, is drawing up plans to provide food, possibly including rice, to in the hope of helping alleviate the situation there and to help keep the stalled negotiating process alive.

has been criticising and the US over their joint military training, with the saying that has "no qualification to vilify" the North over its recent exercises.

Breaking the months of truce, North Korea, earlier this month, test-fired two short-range missiles, just five days after the launch of a barrage of projectiles into the

One of the world's poorest nation, North Korea, is facing the worst droughts in decades.

Programme, last month, assessed that the people in have been hit by the worst harvest in 10 years, due to dry spells, heatwaves and flooding.

The report found worryingly low consumption levels, limited dietary diversity and families being forced to cut meals or eat less.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)