Wall collapse in Shanghai leaves 10 dead

ANI  |  Asia 

Chinese officials on Friday announced that at least 10 people lost their lives after a factory's wall collapsed here on Thursday.

Quoting the municipal bureau of emergency management, Xinhua reported that 25 people were pulled out from the rubble. Out of them, 10 people breathed their last at the hospital while receiving treatment.

The wall fell while the factory was being demolished on Thursday morning in Shanghai's Changning District.

The reason behind the accident is still being investigated.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 06:29 IST

