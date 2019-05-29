Pop Singer Gabriel Diniz passes away in plane crash

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz, 28, passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday.

The was travelling to meet his girlfriend for her birthday party in Brazil, when the plane he was a passenger on, crashed.

The military police confirmed the news to the that was onboard and perished in the accident, according to People.

gained popularity in 2016 for 'Paraquedas'. He recently released a new single titled 'Jenifer'.

He last performed in a concert at Feira de Santana, Brazil, over the weekend which he also posted on and wrote, "Always a joy to return to and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy, thank you for the kindness guys. A real crowd enjoying our show. Until next time, God willing."

