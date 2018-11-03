Poverty alleviation in Pak amongst 15 MoUs signed with China

Pakistan and China on Saturday signed 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for cooperation in various.
Imran Khan is on a maiden to China after taking over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The agreements between Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang were signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during delegation levels talks, reported Geo News.
Amongst the various instruments signed, major agreements and MoUs were on poverty alleviation in Pakistan, strengthening cooperation in agriculture and industrial sectors and technical training.
MoUs for cooperation in forestry, earth sciences and transfer of electronics, were also signed by the leaders of the two countries.
An agreement, pertaining to Higher Education of Pakistan and Science Academy of China, and between the Chinese Academy of Science and Pakistan Metrological Department, was also signed.
The two sides also inked a document on strategic-level talks between foreign ministers of two countries.
Quoting sources, Geo News, reported, "China will be supporting Pakistan in setting up special economic zones and the Prime Minister of China will also be visiting Pakistan soon. The dates, however, will be finalised through diplomatic channels."
Khan lauded Chinese government's inclination towards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and economic reforms and requirements. Chinese Prime Minister assured that "China stands with Pakistan."
Pakistani side also included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar among others.
Imran Khan had arrived in China on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
