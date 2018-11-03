Tallahassee gunman died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, say police

The suspected gunman who opened fire at a yoga studio in Tallahassee on Friday possibly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, of Police said.

However, no details of the gunman have been released as yet, reported.

The gunman opened fire at Hot Yoga Tallahassee which resulted in six people sustaining injuries. The Police were immediately pressed into action in order to shift the injured to a hospital for treatment. However, two people died at the hospital while four others are said to be serious.

Further details are awaited.

