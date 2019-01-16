One more succumbs to injuries in Goa factory blast, death toll at 2

Death toll reached two in Goa's blast, which took place on January 13, after one more succumbed to his injuries on late Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as along with other workers sustained injuries in the boiler blast in a located in north Goa's Tuem Industrial Estate, police said.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, said: "Another victim of boiler blast, Akhil Naik, who was seriously injured, died late on Tuesday night."

A total of nine workers were seriously injured in the blast, which occurred when the boiler chamber used for drying the exploded. The blast damaged another unit and vehicles in the factory area as well.

