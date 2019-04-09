Pre-monsoon activity has started over part of northern India: Weather experts

-
ALSO READ
Delhi recorded 11 western disturbances in 2019, brace for more: Met
Mercury rises in Himachal due to dry spell
Moderate rainfall likely in West Bengal over next 3 days
Unusual cold in North India indirectly caused by Polar Vortex: Experts
Temperatures drop at many places in Punjab, Haryana after rains
-
Pre-monsoon activity has started over parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and north Rajasthan and weather experts believe that continued presence of western disturbances will affect the western Himalayas in terms of rain, snowfall and thundershowers.
"In the wake of these western disturbances, we expect induced cyclonic circulations to develop over parts of northwest India especially over Rajasthan in the coming days. At times, a trough might also extend from this circulation up to parts of Uttar Pradesh or north Madhya Pradesh," Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Tuesday.
The ongoing weather activities are expected to keep the rising maximum temperatures under check. People residing in the northern states are likely to get marginal relief from the heat conditions in the coming days as the mercury will not rise beyond 40 degrees Celsius over the northwestern plains.
Isolated pockets of Haryana such as Hisar and its adjoining areas of northwest Rajasthan, may witness maximum temperatures shooting up to 40 degrees Celsius for short durations, but continuous heat wave conditions will be ruled out.
On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will be around 53 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU