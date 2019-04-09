Pre-monsoon activity has started over part of northern India: Weather experts

Pre-monsoon activity has started over parts of Haryana, Punjab, and north and experts believe that continued presence of western disturbances will affect the western in terms of rain, snowfall and thundershowers.

"In the wake of these western disturbances, we expect induced cyclonic circulations to develop over parts of northwest especially over in the coming days. At times, a trough might also extend from this circulation up to parts of or north Madhya Pradesh," Skymet, a private forecasting agency, said on Tuesday.

The ongoing activities are expected to keep the rising maximum temperatures under check. People residing in the northern states are likely to get marginal relief from the heat conditions in the coming days as the mercury will not rise beyond 40 degrees Celsius over the northwestern plains.

Isolated pockets of such as and its adjoining areas of northwest Rajasthan, may witness maximum temperatures shooting up to 40 degrees Celsius for short durations, but continuous heat wave conditions will be ruled out.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in would hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will be around 53 per cent, according to Meteorological Department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)